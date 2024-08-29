(MENAFN) Recent reports reveal that the United States has equipped F-16 fighter jets destined for Ukraine with cutting-edge electronic warfare (EW) technology that is reportedly superior to the capabilities available to other member states. According to Defense Express, a Ukrainian news outlet, the advanced electronic warfare systems fitted to these F-16s were developed by the US Air Force’s 68th Electronic Warfare Squadron.



The F-16s, which were promised to Ukraine by a coalition of NATO countries including the United States, France, the Netherlands, Denmark, and several others, are part of a larger initiative to support Ukraine’s defense capabilities. This 'F-16 coalition' was established to coordinate the delivery of the aircraft and the training of Ukrainian pilots.



Defense Express’s article on Wednesday highlighted that the US has incorporated unique EW solutions into the F-16s that are not available to other NATO nations. The report suggests that the Netherlands and Denmark, which are also contributors to the F-16 supply, do not have access to these advanced American systems. This discrepancy raises questions about the level of initiative and interest from European partners in obtaining similar capabilities.



On Monday, the Florida-based Air Force center specializing in electronic warfare confirmed its collaboration with Danish and Norwegian counterparts to enhance the F-16s being supplied to Ukraine. The statement indicated that the 68th Electronic Warfare Squadron had reprogrammed the electronic warfare systems on these jets, implementing a technology that is not even in the United States Air Force’s own inventory.



This development underscores the disparity in EW technology access between the United States and other NATO member states, highlighting the strategic advantage that the United States is providing to Ukraine in its ongoing conflict.

