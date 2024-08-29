Trump announces both him, Harris agree to debate rules

(MENAFN) Former President Donald has announced that he and Vice President Kamala Harris have agreed on the rules for their upcoming presidential debate, scheduled for September 10 in Philadelphia. This debate, which will be moderated by ABC News anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis, has been a subject of controversy and discussion in recent weeks.



According to Trump, the agreed-upon rules will mirror those used in a previous CNN debate, which he claimed worked well except, in his view, for President Joe Biden. The format will require candidates to participate "stand up," prohibiting the use of notes or "cheat sheets." Trump emphasized that ABC has assured a fair and equitable debate, with no advance access to questions for either candidate, referencing a past controversy involving Donna Brazile, who was accused of providing debate questions to Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election.



Trump’s post on his Truth Social platform also reiterated his long-standing criticism of mainstream media, including CNN, which he accuses of favoring Democrats. Despite this, Trump praised CNN moderators Jake Tapper and Dana Bash for their objectivity in a June debate with President Biden, which he described as disastrous for Biden. The debate, marked by Biden's apparent frailty and confusion, ultimately led to Biden's decision to end his reelection campaign shortly after.



The debate between Trump and Harris is expected to be a high-stakes event, with both candidates preparing to address key issues and navigate a highly scrutinized format. The outcome of this debate could have significant implications for the upcoming presidential election.

