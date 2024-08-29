STAR Refinery In Turkiye To Undergo Major Repairs
Date
8/29/2024 7:18:13 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The STAR refinery, a key asset of the State Oil Company of
Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Turkiye, will halt operations temporarily
from September 5 for essential repair and maintenance work,
Azernews reports citing Reuters.
The refinery will be shut down for two months to undertake its
first major overhaul since its commissioning in October 2018.
The STAR refinery, with a processing capacity of 13 million
tons, handles various oil types including "Azeri Light," "Kirkuk,"
and "Urals."
SOCAR has invested approximately $7 billion in the construction
and development of this facility.
MENAFN29082024000195011045ID1108614890
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.