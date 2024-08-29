عربي


STAR Refinery In Turkiye To Undergo Major Repairs

8/29/2024 7:18:13 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The STAR refinery, a key asset of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Turkiye, will halt operations temporarily from September 5 for essential repair and maintenance work, Azernews reports citing Reuters.

The refinery will be shut down for two months to undertake its first major overhaul since its commissioning in October 2018.

The STAR refinery, with a processing capacity of 13 million tons, handles various oil types including "Azeri Light," "Kirkuk," and "Urals."

SOCAR has invested approximately $7 billion in the construction and development of this facility.

AzerNews

