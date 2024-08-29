Siddique Sexual Assault Case: Police Gather Key Evidence, Hotel Register Confirms Stay On Alleged Assault Date

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant development, the investigation team has collected evidence related to the sexual assault complaint filed by a young against Siddique. A inspection at the Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram revealed a hotel register confirming Siddique's stay on January 28, 2016, the day of the alleged assault.

Also Read:

Parvathy Thiruvothu slams AMMA's executive panel resignation, calls it 'cowardly act' to avoid accountability

The complaint alleges that Siddique called the actress to the hotel and sexually assaulted her. The actress met Siddique at a film preview at the Nila Theatre and was later summoned to the hotel for a discussion, where the alleged assault occurred.

The investigation team, led by the Cantonment Circle Inspector, collected further evidence related to the actress's visit to the hotel following her complaint. The actress had previously raised the issue on social media, but Siddique challenged the allegations and later won the position of General Secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) through an election.

However, following the release of the Hema Committee report, the actress reiterated her allegations publicly, leading to Siddique's resignation as General Secretary of AMMA. The complaint against Siddique includes charges of sexual assault and threats.

Siddique also made a counter-complaint against the actress, claiming that the allegations of sexual harassment and rape are false and part of a conspiracy. He argues that the actress has made inconsistent claims, initially accusing him of using offensive language in 2018 and later changing her story to include harassment. Siddique maintains that the latest accusation of sexual harassment is a new and unfounded claim.

Also Read:

Under fire over sexual assault row, Mukesh explains himself to Chief Minister, cites threats from complainant