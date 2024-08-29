Paris Paralympics 2024: Sukant Kadam Stages Remarkable Comeback To Beat Malaysia's Burhanuddin
Date
8/29/2024 7:00:23 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a breathtaking display of resilience and determination, India's Sukant Kadam pulled off a remarkable comeback to defeat Malaysia's Mohammed Amin Burhanuddin in a closely contested men's singles SL4 Group B match at the Paris Paralympics 2024 on Thursday.
The match was an intense battle of skill and mental fortitude, with Kadam emerging victorious after three gripping sets. Despite losing the first set 17-21, Kadam showed incredible tenacity, bouncing back to win the second set 21-15. The final set saw Kadam face a daunting challenge as he trailed 16-20, just one point away from defeat.
In a dramatic turn of events, Kadam saved four match points and staged an extraordinary comeback, taking six consecutive points to clinch the final set 22-20.
MENAFN29082024007385015968ID1108614784
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.