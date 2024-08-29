Paris Paralympics 2024: Suhas Yathiraj Dominates Ramdani In Opener With Straight-Games Victory

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Suhas Yathiraj, the reigning World Champion and World No. 1 in the men's singles SL4 category, kicked off his Paris Paralympics 2024 campaign in style with a commanding victory over Indonesia's Hikmat Ramdani on Thursday.

Yathiraj, who also won a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, showcased his top-seed prowess by defeating Ramdani in straight sets, 21-7, 21-5. The match was a one-sided affair, with Yathiraj dominating from start to finish, demonstrating his superiority on the court.

This decisive win marks a strong start for Yathiraj as he looks to add another Paralympic medal to his impressive collection. His performance today sets a high standard as he progresses through the group stage of the men's singles SL4 competition.