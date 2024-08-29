BREAKING: Interim Relief For Mukesh As Court Halts His Arrest Till September 3 In Sexual Assault Case

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The district sessions court has halted actions leading to arrest of MLA Mukesh, who has been booked for sexual assault following a complaint from an actress.

