There Are Foreign Nationals Serving Life Sentences In Azerbaijani Prisons, Justice Ministry

There are citizens from the U.S., Bangladesh, Belarus, China, Afghanistan, Algeria, Armenia, Georgia, India, Iran, Iraq, Congo, Nigeria, Lebanon, the Maldives, Morocco, Guinea, Egypt, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Oman, Russia, and Ukraine in the penitentiary institutions of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Ziya Dadashov, the head of the Department of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice, as he stated during a on "The protection of the rights of foreign nationals and stateless persons held in institutions they cannot leave voluntarily."

"Among these foreigners, there are individuals serving life sentences: "Among them are 4 stateless persons, 4 Russian citizens, 4 Georgian citizens, 1 Kazakh citizen, and 1 Iranian citizen," he added.