There Are Foreign Nationals Serving Life Sentences In Azerbaijani Prisons, Justice Ministry
8/29/2024
Fatima Latifova
There are citizens from the U.S., Bangladesh, Belarus, China,
Afghanistan, Algeria, Armenia, Georgia, India, Iran, Iraq, Congo,
Nigeria, Lebanon, the Maldives, Morocco, Guinea, Egypt, Uzbekistan,
Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Oman,
Russia, and Ukraine in the penitentiary institutions of Azerbaijan,
Azernews reports, citing Ziya Dadashov, the head
of the legal Department of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry
of Justice, as he stated during a seminar on "The protection of the
rights of foreign nationals and stateless persons held in
institutions they cannot leave voluntarily."
"Among these foreigners, there are individuals serving life
sentences: "Among them are 4 stateless persons, 4 Russian citizens,
4 Georgian citizens, 1 Kazakh citizen, and 1 Iranian citizen," he
added.
