Jordan Condemned Israeli Attacks On West Bank, Urged Int'l Action

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) AMMAN, Aug 29 (NNN-PETRA) – Jordan's of Foreign Affairs, condemned the ongoing Israeli on Palestinian territories, particularly highlighting recent assaults on Jenin, Tulkarm, and Tubas in the northern West Bank. The attacks have resulted in numerous casualties.

The ministry called for an immediate halt to what it described as“systematic Israeli assaults on Palestinians” and urged the international community to take decisive action against Israel's“persistent violations of international and humanitarian law,” as well as, its obligations as an occupying power.

Spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, also criticised Israel's ongoing actions, including its military campaign in the Gaza Strip, violations of Jerusalem's status, and“the inflammatory rhetoric” from Israeli government ministers. He warned that these issues could further escalate the conflict.

The spokesperson called on the international community and the UN Security Council to protect Palestinians, curb Israeli violations, hold accountable those responsible, and work towards the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with“occupied Jerusalem as its capital.”

Also yesterday, King Abdullah II of Jordan cautioned about the serious repercussions of recent developments in the West Bank.

In a meeting with a U.S. Congressional delegation in Amman, the king warned that attacks by extremist settlers against Palestinians and violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem could escalate violence, according to a statement from the Royal Hashemite Court.– NNN-PETRA

