Lebanon's Tripoli .. Mediterranean City Of Heritage, Economic Significance

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Fawaz Al-Otaibi

BEIRUT, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- City of Tripoli, considered Lebanon's second capital with its rich history and heritage, has been chosen by Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) as the Arab culture capital for the year.

This presents the city with the opportunity to promote its economic role through its dynamic and appealing attractions.

The coastal city is home to more than 180 diverse heritage sites of mosques, churches, houses and alleyways, threading the architectural fabric of the city that was established by the Mamluks in 1289.

The city's strategic location, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea and connected to Cedars of God tree ranges through the Kadisha River, enabled the swift transportation of wooden logs to the city to build warships during Mamluk and Ottoman times. (end)

fz









MENAFN29082024000071011013ID1108614350