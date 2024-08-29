Lebanon's Tripoli .. Mediterranean City Of Heritage, Economic Significance
Date
8/29/2024 5:14:08 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
Photo feature by Fawaz Al-Otaibi
BEIRUT, Aug 29 (KUNA) -- City of Tripoli, considered Lebanon's second capital with its rich history and heritage, has been chosen by Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) as the Arab culture capital for the year.
This presents the city with the opportunity to promote its economic role through its dynamic port and appealing tourist attractions.
The coastal city is home to more than 180 diverse heritage sites of mosques, churches, houses and alleyways, threading the architectural fabric of the city that was established by the Mamluks in 1289.
The city's strategic location, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea and connected to Cedars of God tree ranges through the Kadisha River, enabled the swift transportation of wooden logs to the city to build warships during Mamluk and Ottoman times. (end)
fz
MENAFN29082024000071011013ID1108614350
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.