Invitation Batterotech Invites You To Attend The 3Rd China International Energy Storage Expo

8/29/2024 5:01:34 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JIAXING, China, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 2nd to September 4th, at the 3rd China International energy Storage Expo,
BatteroTech (Booth: 41B20, Hall 4.1H) will showcase a range of new energy storage products and solutions. There will also be a new product launch and signing ceremony on-site. Welcome to visit our booth.

