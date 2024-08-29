Bosnians commemorate 29th anniversary of 1995 massacre at Sarajevo’s marketplace

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Bosnians gathered to commemorate the 29th anniversary of the tragic 1995 massacre at Sarajevo’s Markale marketplace. On August 28, 1995, a 120-millimeter mortar shell fired by Bosnian Serb forces struck Sarajevo's City Market, resulting in the deaths of 43 people and injuring nearly 84 others. This attack was one of the deadliest incidents during the siege of Sarajevo, which lasted from April 1992 to December 1995.



During the ceremony in Sarajevo, family members of the victims, survivors, and politicians came together to honor those who perished. The commemoration included the reading of the names of the deceased, laying of wreaths, and prayers. Despite the passage of nearly three decades, survivors and relatives continue to seek justice for the victims of the attack.



Senida Karovic, president of the Union of Civilian War Victims of Sarajevo Canton, voiced frustration over the lack of justice. She questioned how such a devastating attack could occur and lamented that, even after 29 years, justice remains elusive. Karovic called on relevant institutions to fulfill their responsibilities and ensure that those accountable for the attack are brought to justice.



Amerisa Omanovic, who was just 16 at the time of the attack, shared her harrowing experience. She had gone to the market to buy food when the mortar shell hit. She underwent surgery to remove two kilograms of shrapnel from her body, with some fragments still lodged inside her. Omanovic described how her life was irrevocably changed by the attack, resulting in the amputation of her leg and permanent disability. Her testimony highlights the enduring impact of the massacre on the lives of survivors.

