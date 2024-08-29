Is Cat Good Or Bad For Vastu Shastra? Know Some Benefits Of Having Fur Babies

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) There are a lot of individuals who adore having a cat in their houses. Now, let's have a look at both positive and negative omens for cats.

In Vastu Shastra, many animals and birds are considered auspicious. At the same time, some are considered inauspicious. Against that backdrop, according to Vastu Shastra, several good and bad omens related to cats are mentioned. See about them.

According to religious beliefs, keeping a cat is auspicious. Because, it is said that the cat protects us from negative forces.

However, sometimes keeping a cat is inauspicious. Because, it is said that having a cat in the house activates the elements of Rahu. This increases the problems in a person's life.

If the cat kept at home gives birth to kittens, there is a high chance of progress for the members of that family. Also, negative energy does not enter that house.

The auspiciousness and inauspiciousness of a cat are related to its color. That is, if you have a golden colored cat in your house, it is considered very auspicious and it brings good luck.

At the same time, it is considered bad to keep a black cat in the house. Mainly, if a black cat starts crying in the house, it is considered a bad omen. Moreover, it indicates unwanted events or bad news.