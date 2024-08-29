GWC Wins Qatar Cricket League

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC) – one of the fastest-growing logistics businesses in the MENA region, announced that its team, GWC Arrows, has won the 2023 Third Division League Championship, hosted by Qatar Cricket Association.

The winning team received the championship trophy at the Lusail Hall in the Olympic Tower recently.

Group CEO of GWC Ranjeev Menon (pictured) said:“Winning the championship title represents a significant achievement that supports our company's social responsibility strategy, which focuses primarily on youth, education, sports, culture, knowledge creation, and entrepreneurship, contributing to the development of sustainable ecosystems that benefit the community and allow talents to thrive.”

He continued:“Corporate social responsibility (CSR), especially in sports, is a cornerstone of GWC's strategy. This is evident through our internal sports activities as well as sponsoring various sporting events. GWC is committed to a comprehensive strategy that goes beyond mere profitability, viewing corporate social responsibility as a voluntary ethical commitment that goes beyond profit-making to being impactful in the community and the surrounding environment. GWC's influence is not limited to its commercial activities but extends to include the whole community, as the company implements a comprehensive strategy for environmental, social, and governance (ESG).”

He noted that:“GWC Sports, a dedicated department for sporting events solutions, is continuously improving its performance and has the experience and assets needed to manage the logistics requirements of indoor and outdoor sporting events, conferences and exhibitions.”

GWC's significant achievements include its prominent role during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, where it served as the first regional supporter and official logistics provider for the tournament.

GWC sports played a pivotal role in delivering top-tier logistics services for major sporting events in Qatar since 2006 to the present, leveraging its extensive logistics infrastructure that enables seamless operations from point of entry to point of use, along with an integrated freight network of diverse offices worldwide.