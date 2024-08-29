Intersolar South America 2024: Sungrow Celebrates 20 GW Milestone And Presents Cutting-Edge Solar, Storage, And EV Charging Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SÃO PAULO, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and storage system provider, presented its latest innovations in solar, storage, and EV charging at Intersolar South America, held from August 27-29, 2024. During the expo, Sungrow announced reaching a significant milestone of 20 GW in cumulative contracted inverter orders across Latin America, underscoring its commitment to the region's decarbonization efforts.



Contributing to a More Sustainable Continent

Continue Reading

With supportive policies, growing investments, and technological advancements, Latin America is on the path to becoming a powerhouse in the global clean energy transition. Sungrow stands at the forefront of this transformation, leading the local solar market with 20 GW of contracted inverter orders.

"Reaching the 20 GW milestone marks a significant achievement in driving this dynamic market forward. We look forward to partnering with more stakeholders to demonstrate exceptional climate leadership in the years ahead, playing a crucial role in the local renewable energy transition," commented Ada Li, Vice President of Sungrow Americas.

Introducing the Brand-New Residential Solution with the Microinverter for Eco-friendly Living

Sungrow offers a comprehensive range of single-phase and three-phase PV inverters for the residential market, including the RS-L and RT-P2 series. The residential inverters are equipped with the integrated arc fault circuit interrupter (AFCI), meeting all the actual safety codes and

standards required in the Brazilian market.

The new microinverter from Sungrow, the S2000S-SA, with a 2 kW power rating, features an innovative thermal design that maintains nominal power at temperatures up to 50 degrees Celsius. With seamless plug-and-play accessories, the microinverter reduces installation time for faster deployment and minimizes downtime. The extended-range Wi-Fi technology significantly enhances the communication distance, while module-level control and monitoring provide the ultimate precision and performance.

Expanding the Product Portfolio for Brazil's Commercial and Industrial Market

Catering to the three-phase 220V micro-generation (capacity ≤75 kVA) solar market, Sungrow unveiled its latest commercial inverters -- SG12/20/25-P2-LV and SG75CX-LV series.

A standout in this series is the SG75CX-LV, boasting a 75 kW power rating. The product features a high operating current by MPPT and is compatible with larger format PV modules exceeding 600W. The product boasts an IP66 protection rating and a C5 anti-corrosion rating, ensuring exceptional durability in harsh environments. Additionally, the AFCI and DC/AC surge protection provide enhanced safety and reliability, safeguarding the system against electrical faults and power surges.

Strengthening the Utility-Scale PV Market Contribution

Sungrow has been a dominant force in Latin America's utility-scale PV market for years, offering flagship solutions such as the 1+X Modular Inverter and 1500V string inverter solutions. The new SG250HX-20, a 250 kW inverter, is equipped with active DC protection for enhanced installation safety. It is compatible with all types of modules and provides precise DC fault identification and abnormal terminal detection.

As Latin America's electric vehicle (EV) market experiences rapid growth, Sungrow showcased its EV chargers, including 180 kW and 30 kW DC solutions and 22 kW AC solutions, to meet the soaring local demand.

Beyond PV and EV solutions, Sungrow

also offers energy storage systems to tackle the volatility and intermittence of renewable energy. The latest liquid cooled energy storage system PowerTitan 2.0 was introduced at the expo. As a dedicated contributor to Latin America's energy storage development, Sungrow has recently announced to supply the regional largest standalone energy storage plant -- a landmark 200MW/880MWh BESS del Desierto project, enhancing regional energy reliability and committing to achieving the goal of local decarbonization.

Since its 2017 introduction into the Latin American market, Sungrow has risen far above the industry standard with a professional team covering technical support, sales, and service across the continent.

The Company boasts the largest service center for inverter and energy storage equipment in Latin America, meeting the diverse local demands with more responsive and professional services. Landmark projects include an 841 MW plant in Brazil, the 181.25 MW Coya PV project, and the 638 MWh Coya BESS project in Chile.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 27 years. As of June 2024, Sungrow has installed 605 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the most bankable Asian energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 170 countries, supported by a network of 490 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit .



SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.