Palak Tiwari Gives A Peek Into Her All Girls Trip To Goa

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Palak Tiwari has shared a glimpse into her glamorous all girls trip to Goa.

Palak, daughter of actress Shweta Tiwari, took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures from the trip. In the first image, she is seen sitting by the poolside. The second photograph has the actress flaunting her svelte figure in a floor sweeping tube dress.

One image shows Palak smiling at the camera as she is seen posing with her friends. In a few pictures the actress is seen striking some poses for the camera in a garden.

She captioned the image:“Girls trip.”

Palak made her Bollywood debut with the Salman Khan starrer“Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” in 2023. The film, which is an action comedy, was a remake of the 2014 Tamil film“Veeram”. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar and Satish Kaushik.

She will next be seen in“The Virgin Tree”, a sci-fi horror-comedy film. It is directed by debutant Sidhaant Sachdev. The cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, Aasif Khan and debutant Beyounic.

It was reported that Sanjay will be playing the role of a ghostbuster in an upcoming film, which he is set to co-produce as well.

Talking about Sanjay, he will soon be seen in the Kannada action film“KD – The Devil” directed by Prem. It also stars Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Shilpa Shetty, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi. The music is composed by Arjun Janya, while the cinematography and editing were handled by William David and Srinivas P. Prabhu.