World Food Programme Announces Suspension Of Activities In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The World Food Programme (WFP) has announced a temporary suspension of its activities across the Gaza Strip after a vehicle belonging to the programme was hit by at least ten bullets as it approached an Israeli military checkpoint.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric explained that the truck that was shot on Tuesday night was part of a humanitarian aid convoy in the Strip, which was fully coordinated with the authorities, confirming that the two people who were in it survived.

He added that the incident is the latest among other similar incidents that have occurred previously, noting that the systems in place to coordinate between humanitarian organizations and the Israeli occupation authorities do not serve their purpose of protection.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) announced that with 280 aid workers killed in 33 countries last year, 2023 marked the deadliest year on record for the global humanitarian community. This outrageously high number represents a 137 per cent increase compared to 2022, when 118 aid workers were killed.

Aid workers on the frontlines of the world's conflicts are being killed in unprecedented numbers, OCHA said.

MENAFN29082024000067011011ID1108614032