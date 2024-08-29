BREAKING: Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.7 Recorded From Afghanistan; Tremors Felt In Kashmir

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 struck Afghanistan on Thursday, with tremors also felt in Kashmir. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported that the quake's epicenter was located in Afghanistan, with geographical coordinates of 36.51°N latitude and 71.12°E longitude.

The earthquake occurred at a significant depth of 255 kilometers, according to the NCS. The impact was felt across the border in Kashmir, where residents experienced noticeable shaking.

Authorities are currently assessing the situation to determine the extent of damage and any potential impact on local infrastructure. No immediate reports of casualties or major damage have been confirmed.

Further details awaited.