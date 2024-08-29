ODEON Tours Targets 620,000 Tourists In Egypt For 2024 With New Headquarters Expansion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ODEON Tours has relocated to a new headquarters in line with its growth plans in Egypt; Having hosted over 6 million tourists in Egypt over the past 20 years, ODEON Tours aims to further enhance its services with this new office and plans to host 620,000 tourists in Egypt in 2024

ISTANBUL, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Operating under the Coral Group in the field of ground services, ODEON Tours has inaugurated its new office in Egypt, the group's second-largest destination after Türkiye, as part of its growth strategy. As part of this investment, ODEON Tours has moved its existing headquarters in Hurghada to a more modern building, with plans to better serve the growing Egyptian market and expand its operations.

Yılmaz Kombak - ODEON Tours Egypt General Manager

Since the early 2000s, ODEON Tours has established itself as a leading brand in Egypt's tourism sector, with offices in Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh, a team of around 500 people, and a fleet of over 100 vehicles.

Collaborating with over 400 hotel partners and more than 20 local and international airlines, ODEON Tours offers a variety of travel and holiday experiences across Egypt, including Hurghada, Sharm El Sheikh, the Sinai Peninsula, Cairo, Luxor, Alexandria, and the Northern coast. The company provides its guests with nearly 100 local tour options in these cities. Tours are available year-round in Egypt, a country rich in history and unique nature, offering guests unparalleled experiences, from the blue waters of the Red Sea to the depths of the Sinai desert.

"We've established a prestigious position in Egypt." ODEON Tours Egypt General Manager Yılmaz Kombak shared the following about their operations and goals in Egypt: "ODEON Tours started providing destination services in Türkiye in 1992 and today offers accommodation, reception, transfer, guidance, and tour services in 15 countries to tour operators from Türkiye, Egypt, Thailand, UAE, Spain, Greece, Vietnam, and Tunisia. As a company with 20 years of experience in Egypt, we hold a prestigious position here. Since our establishment, we have served over 6 million tourists with superior quality. We have become one of the market-leading companies. With the new initiatives we will undertake at our new office in Hurghada, we aim to host 620,000 tourists in Egypt in 2024."

About Coral Travel Group:



Since 1992, Coral Travel Group has grown into one of the largest tourism groups in Europe, serving over 3 million tourists annually with 37 companies across 22 countries in tour operations, accommodation, destination services, aviation, travel agency services, information technology, and security.

Coral Travel Group operates in various sectors within the tourism industry. In tour operations and sales agency services, it runs the Coral Travel brand in 15 countries. For destination services, ODEON Tours is active in Türkiye, Egypt, Greece, Spain, the UAE, Thailand, Tunisia, and Vietnam. The group manages hotels under Coral Group Hotels (Seven Seas Hotels, Marvida Hotels, Xanadu Resort). Additionally, it operates ODEONBEDS in hotel bed banking, ODEON Software and Technology, and ODEON Security and Consulting.

