Fingerprints Unveils All-In-One Biometric System To Strengthen Logical And Physical Access Control

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fingerprint Cards AB (FingerprintsTM) today unveils FPC AllKey, its new biometric system for logical and physical access control. The solution has been designed to enable fast and seamless integration into devices, and bring smooth, secure authentication to use cases including peripherals, wallets, residential or workplace smart door locks, FIDO authenticator tokens, padlocks and more. FPC AllKey can help device makers get rid of PINs and passwords, replacing them with innovative, robust and convenient authentication that consumers value.



The biometric system includes all components needed – hardware, software and algorithm – to be integrated out of the box, with minimal effort or pre-existing experience required. The superior biometric system brings new, enhanced levels of security and authentication to whatever device or application it is paired with, without impacting the host system's performance. Ultra-low power consumption capabilities and unique features also contribute to ensuring a smooth and seamless integration and end-user experience.

Adam Philpott, CEO of Fingerprints, comments:“Device makers are experts in their field or sector. But they need to constantly innovate to add value and differentiate. Biometrics is a perfect way to improve functionality, user experience and security but device makers can't be expected to become biometric experts. This new system enables them to add that value simply and swiftly out of the box, with the performance, style and quality their devices deserve.”

Device makers have a choice of different variants of the system – depending on the level of security required for their specific devices and use cases. All variants of FPC AllKey come complete with biometric sensor, biometric processor, on-board template storage and biometric matching software (Match-on-Chip). The system is highly customizable and can be easily integrated to align with FIDO requirements.

