Teenage Saudi Snooker Ace Ziyad Al–Qabbani Thrilled With Chance To Take On World’s Best

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 28 August 2024: Fourteen-year-old Saudi snooker protégé Ziyad Al–Qabbani will have the opportunity to play in the same field as the sport’s biggest stars, including his heroes Ronnie O’Sullivan and John Higgins, at the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters which starts on August 30th.

Tickets are now on sale and fans must book fast to see the world’s best players, with more information at webook.com.

Al–Qabbani is recognised as Saudi Arabia’s best young player and has the potential to, one day, join the all-time greats on the professional tour.

He’ll have his first experience of the big stage when he competes as a wild card at the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters which runs from August 30th to September 7th at Green Halls in Riyadh.

Al–Qabbani has been drawn against Stan Moody, a talented 17-year-old from England, in a fascinating first-round match-up. “My excitement is indescribable,” said Al – Qabbani. “I will try as hard as I can to win.”

The teenager first played snooker two years ago and has been supported by the Saudi Billiards and Snooker Federation, under the leadership of Dr. Nasser Al-Shammari.

Al–Qabbani now practises for eight hours every day and enjoys watching matches featuring his two favourite players O’Sullivan and Higgins. He added: “I believe that I have a chance to be a professional player and this is what the Saudi Billiards and Snooker Federation is planning for players, especially emerging players, in the short and long term. To inspire young people to play snooker is a goal of Dr. Nasser and the Saudi Billiards and Snooker Federation.”

Dr. Nasser Al-Shammari President of the Saudi Billiards and Snooker Federation said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome the world’s best snooker players to Saudi Arabia for this competition and we are thrilled that seven of our own Saudi stars will be given the opportunity to perform on this stage and to learn from some of the greatest players to ever play the game.

This is a landmark moment in the development of our federation and the sport of snooker in the Kingdom. We hope having the likes of Ronnie O’Sullivan competing here in Riyadh in the same field as Ziyad Al-Qabbani will inspire other young people to engage with the sport of snooker and pick up a cue for the first time.”

In total there are 17 wild card players from across the Middle East in the line-up in Riyadh. They are:

• Ziyad Al-Qabbani, from Saudi Arabia

• Ayman Alamri, from Saudi Arabia

• Abdulraouf Saigh, from Saudi Arabia

• Faisal Bahashwan, from Saudi Arabia

• Saleh Alamoudi, from Saudi Arabia

• Abdullah Alotayyani, from Saudi Arabia

• Omar Alajlani, from Saudi Arabia

• Imran Shahzad, from Pakistan

• Adeel Aqdus, from Pakistan

• Kusai Hamed, from Libya

• Khalid Alkamali, from UAE

• Ali Hussain Ali, from Iraq

• Ali Jalil Ali , from Iraq

• Mohamed Elkhayat, from Egypt

• Habib Sabah, from Bahrain

• Ali Alobaidli, from Qatar

• Ahmad Abul, from Kuwait

• Haitham Al Mahri, from Oman

The event has total prize money of £2.3 million and there will be 144 players battling for the new trophy.

Among the legendary names in the draw are seven-time World Champion O’Sullivan, Judd Trump, world number one Mark Allen, World Champion Kyren Wilson, Mark Selby, Higgins, Shaun Murphy, Mark Williams, Ding Junhui and many more.





MENAFN29082024007469016123ID1108613756