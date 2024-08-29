ACB Hires Calefacto As New Physio

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Board (ACB) has named South Africa-based Italian Julian Calefato as the national team's new physiotherapist.

The newly-appointed physiotherapist holds an MSc in physiotherapy, along with bachelor's degrees in exercise science and sports science from leading universities in England and South Africa, ACB said in a statement.

He has worked on both domestic and international levels and has extensive experience as a pysiotherapist, rehabilitation manager and strength and conditioning coach.

Calefato has also worked as physiotherapist and medical manager for the Bangladesh cricket team from 2019 to 2023.

He has previously worked as an S&C trainer with Derbyshire County Cricket Club and as a performance consultant at the Sport Science Institute of South Africa, providing rehabilitation and conditioning services.

Calefato is set to join the national squad in the one-off Test against New Zealand, beginning from September 9 at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground in India.

