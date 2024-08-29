Qatar Chamber Launches 32Nd Session Of 'Customs Brokers Program'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Chamber (QC) recently launched the 32nd session of the training programme for brokers and representatives.

Organized by QC in collaboration with the General Authority of Customs (QAC), the monthlong programme intends to rehabilitate customs clearance operators and help them internalise knowledge about the regulations related to customs clearance, in addition to advancing the customs clearance profession, upgrading the performance of workers operating in this sector, providing distinguished customs services to the public, and reducing gridlock at the customs ports.

A total of 21 trainees took part in the programme which runs for 72 training hours.

The programme addresses a range of topics, including preferential international agreements, customs procedures, customs tariffs in accordance with the harmonized system, provisions and rules of origin, customs law, and Al-Nadeeb Programme.

Since its inception in 2015, the training has succeeded in qualifying many customs brokers and representatives. After finalizing the programme, the trainees obtain attested certificates from QC which qualify them for the final test held at the premises of QAC.

The Chamber regularly holds this programme as it is critical for the Qatari business community to qualify and prepare customs brokers for the labour market and ultimately facilitate and accelerate the clearance procedures at the ports.