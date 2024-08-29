Karan Johar: ‘To This Day, I Have Never Regretted The Way I’Ve Lived Or My Work’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, who last directed the rom-com 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', has said that he is proud of his journey as a human being and he wouldn't trade a thing to live it any differently.

KJo recently appeared on the podcast 'Jaane Mann' with astrologer and Vastu consultant Jai Madaan, and shared insights about his childhood, and he always felt different compared to other boys.

He said, "I was never like the other boys-their interests, their style, their sports-it just wasn't me. It took me years to understand that I don't owe anyone an apology for being different. I've embraced who I am, and that's become my power”.

Karan is known for his fearless approach to both professional and personal life, and his unapologetic embrace of his identity has established him as a cultural icon and a symbol of inclusivity in the entertainment industry.

He further mentioned,“To this day, I have never regretted the way I've lived or the work I've pursued. Everything I do is for me, unapologetically. I just want to live my truth."

Dr. Jai Madaan, reflecting on her experience interviewing Karan, shared, "Hosting Jaane Mann has been a profoundly transformative journey, a platform through which I strive to illuminate the path of self-awareness, resilience, and personal evolution for my listeners. Every conversation we have seeks to empower individuals to embrace their true selves and navigate life's complexities with grace. Interviewing Karan Johar was nothing short of extraordinary”.

“His candid vulnerability and fearless authenticity made for an enriching dialogue, one that truly resonated with the essence of what Jaane Mann represents-unveiling the courage it takes to stand tall in one's truth. Karan's journey of self-acceptance is truly inspiring, and it was a privilege to engage in such a heartfelt, transformative exchange”, she added.

The episode is set to premiere on August 30 on Jai Madaan's 'Jaane Mann' YouTube podcast.