Moderate Weather Expected Across Most Regions Until Sunday

Amman, Aug 29 (Petra) -- Most regions of the Kingdom on Thursday will experience moderate weather, with hotter conditions prevailing in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds are expected at various altitudes, while northwesterly winds will blow at moderate speeds, occasionally becoming more active.The Jordan Meteorological Department reports that temperatures will slightly decrease on Friday, maintaining moderate weather across most areas. The Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to experience hotter conditions, with clouds appearing at different altitudes. Northwesterly winds will persist, remaining moderate but sometimes more active.This trend will continue into Saturday and Sunday, with moderate temperatures expected in most regions. The Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will stay warmer, and some low-altitude clouds are likely in the northern and central parts of the Kingdom. Northwesterly winds will remain moderate, occasionally picking up in intensity.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to range between 31 C and 20 C in East Amman, 29 C and 18 C in West Amman, 27 C and 14 C in the northern highlands, 28 C and 15 C in the Sharah highlands, 39 C and 25 C at the Dead Sea, and 40 C and 27 C in Aqaba.