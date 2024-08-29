Iran Executes Two Afghan Nationals For Drug-Related Offenses

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Human rights organizations in Iran have reported that the Islamic Republic of Iran has executed two Afghan nationals on charges related to drug offenses.

According to these reports, the Afghan citizens were executed on the morning of Monday, August 26, at the central prison in Tabriz. The organizations identified the executed individuals as Mohibullah Shafai and Musharraf, who were accused of armed drug trafficking.

Previously, the Iranian Human Rights Organization reported on August 3 that Iran had executed 28 Afghan nationals in the first eight months of the current year, most of whom were executed for drug-related crimes.

These Iranian organizations also noted an increase in the execution of prisoners in Iran for drug-related offenses.

According to Amnesty International, Iran is responsible for 74% of the recorded executions worldwide in the past year.

The frequency of executions for drug-related offenses in Iran, particularly involving foreign nationals, raises serious human rights concerns.

The high percentage of global executions attributed to Iran underscores the urgent need for international scrutiny and action to address these practices and ensure justice and human dignity for all.

