Marvel Revealed A Visually Stunning First Trailer For The Next Black Panther Movie

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel went wild, announcing MCU plans and new Avengers movies, but the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arguably stole the show.

Black Panther was a mega-hit back in 2018, and a sequel seemed an obvious and immediate plan. But then star Chadwick Boseman passed away of colon cancer, and nothing seemed obvious or immediate.

president Kevin Feige promised that Boseman would not be replaced, and future movies would“do Chad proud.”

Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Black Panther Wakanda Forever will do just that.

Just visually, this trailer blew us away. Musically, the seamless transition from Bob Marley to Kendrick Lamar was equally as incredible.

Returning cast members include Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okove, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, Letitia Wright as Shuri, and Winston Duke as M'Baku.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to open in theaters on Nov. 11.

