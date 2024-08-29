Darshan Shifted Out Of Bengaluru Jail After Photos Of Luxury Treatment Emerge

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 29 (IANS) Jailed Kannada superstar Darshan, an accused in the kidnapping and murder case of a fan, was taken out of Bengaluru Central Prison in the early hours of Thursday, sources confirmed, adding that he was being transferred to Ballari Jail.

This comes after the emergence of photos and videos showing Darshan receiving preferential in prison.

The took him out in a Bolero vehicle, departing from Bengaluru Central Prison at 4.30 a.m. Sources said that the prison authorities have covered the vehicle's windows with curtains to block the and public from viewing Darshan.

The authorities have changed the route to Ballary. Instead of travelling through the usual route of Chitradurga to Ballary, the vehicle was taken on the route of Chikkaballapur-Bagepalli on Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur route. The convoy is headed by ACP Bharat Reddy, the sources said.

Meanwhile, tight security has been arranged in the surrounding areas of Ballari Jail to prevent gatherings of Darshan's fans.

The 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court on Tuesday ordered to shift jailed Kannada superstar Darshan, an accused in the kidnapping and murder case, from the Bengaluru Central Prison to Bellary Central jail.

The submission was made to the court by the Chief Superintendent in the wake of a photograph of Darshan hanging out with three others, including a rowdy sheeter, on the lawns of the jail emerging on social media on Sunday.

Darshan's partner and prime accused in the case, Pavithra Gowda, will remain in the Bengaluru Central Prison.

The other associates of Darshan in the case -- Pavan, Raghavendra and Nandeesh -- will be shifted to Mysuru prison. Jagadish and Laxmana will be sent to Shivamogga jail, Dhanraj to Dharwad jail, Vinay to Vijayapura jail, Nagaraj to Kalaburagi jail, and Pradoosh to Belagavi jail. Anukumar and Deepak will remain in the Bengaluru Central Prison.

Four accused, Ravi, Karthik, Nikhil and Keshava Murthy were shifted to Tumakuru prison earlier.

Including two jailers, seven staffers attached to the Bengaluru Central Prison were suspended and three FIRs have been lodged in connection with providing luxury treatment to Darshan inside the prison. Three special teams have launched probes in this regard.

The 24th ACMM court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of jailed Kannada star Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda and 15 others till September 9 in connection with the kidnap and murder of a fan. Arguing for the need to keep the actor and his cronies in jail, the prosecution on Wednesday submitted that if bail was granted to Darshan, the family of the deceased fan might face threats.

The police also maintained that the recording of witnesses' statements was pending and if necessary their testimonies would be recorded before the court. Police said though the role of the accused had been proved in the crime, there was a high possibility of destruction of evidence in a systematic manner if they were let out on bail.

The gruesome murder of Darshan's fan Renukaswamy took place on June 8 in Bengaluru. Renukaswamy was kidnapped from his hometown, Chitradurga, brought to Bengaluru, kept in a shed, and tortured to death.

After the murder, his body was thrown into a canal. The incident came to light after the security personnel of a private apartment building saw the body being dragged by a pack of dogs.