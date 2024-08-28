Prime Minister Denounces Israeli Attacks In West Bank, Reaffirms Kingdom's Stance Against Displacement Of Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Bishr Khasawneh on Wednesday condemned the and dangerous escalation by the Israeli forces in the West Bank.

During a cabinet session, Khasawneh stressed that the Israeli aggressive behaviour constitutes a "blatant" violation of its responsibilities as the occupying power in the West and contributes to its "disreputable" record of violating international and humanitarian laws.

Khasawneh also denounced these actions as an unprecedented decline in human values, driven by extremist ministers within the Israeli government, who are pushing the region towards further escalation.



The prime minister also reaffirmed Jordan's clear and firm stance against any measures that would lead to the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, the West Bank, or occupied territories.

He also condemned the statements from some Israeli government ministers regarding the displacement of the West Bank residents, adding that Jordan is prepared to explore all available options, including restoring to international courts.

Khasawneh reiterated Jordan's commitment to peace based on the realisation of Palestinian rights and the implementation of a two-state solution in accordance with international law.

The prime minister also highlighted the efforts led by His Majesty King Abdullah to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza, establish a political path that ensures a two-state solution, end the violence, and hold accountable all those responsible.

Also

on Wednesday, Jordan

condemned the ongoing Israeli assaults on the occupied Palestinian territories, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens.

The Foreign Ministry said that the systematic Israeli assaults on Palestinians must stop immediately and that the international community must take immediate and decisive action against Israel's continuous and systematic violations of international law and international humanitarian law, as well as its obligations as the occupying power, according to a ministry statement.

Ministry Spokesperson Sufian Qudah said that Israel persists in its violations and assaults on Palestinians, amidst its ongoing war on the Gaza Strip.

Qudah also condemned the Israeli violations of the historical and legal status quo of Jerusalem and its holy sites, as well as the continuous incitement campaign by extremist ministers in the Israeli government, which warns of further deterioration and an expansion of the conflict.

The spokesperson stressed that the displacement of Palestinians constitutes a blatant violation of international law and international humanitarian law, stressing that Israel, as the occupying power in East Jerusalem, is obligated under international law to protect the rights of Palestinians in their homes.

He reiterated the necessity for the international community and the UN Security Council to take action to provide the necessary protection for the Palestinian people, stop Israeli violations, hold perpetrators accountable and ensure they do not escape punishment.



Qudah also called for working seriously towards fulfilling the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people in establishing their independent sovereign state along the pre-1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.