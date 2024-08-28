Coloplast Altis Mid-Urethral Sling: Failure To Warn And Design Defect Alleged In Rhode Island

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Greg Vigna

Failure to warn about Coloplast Altis sling risks may cause chronic pain and neurological injuries

- Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Greg Vigna, national malpractice and mid-urethral sling attorney, states,“Our complaints include the following allegations: Prior to the date the Altis device was implanted into Plaintiff's body, Coloplast also deliberately and/or carelessly failed to warn Plaintiff and her health care providers of the device's higher risks of chronic groin pain and risk of dyspareunia compared to those of other available devices and treatments available at that time, including traditional full-length, mid-urethral slings, as demonstrated in the New England Journal of Medicine publication, 'Single-Incision Mini-Slings for Stress Urinary Incontinence in Women.' Coloplast further failed to provide the internal data from this study, known to Coloplast at all relevant times hereto, that showed how the Altis performed compared to the Bard Adjust device, full-length Retropubic slings, and to full-length transobturator slings.” (Case reference: PC-2024-04342, filed in Providence/Bristol County Superior Court)

Vigna Law Group is investigating the Red Flag Warning symptoms of neurological injury from mid-urethral slings, including:

1)“Other: Non-pelvic pain” including anatomic groin pain (inner leg pain), thigh pain, and hip pain

2)“Pelvic/Urogenital (groin) pain” - Pain not including the inner leg, thigh, or hip which may include:

a)Inability to wear tight pants

b)Clitoral pain or numbness

c)Severe pain that makes vaginal penetration impossible

d)Tailbone pain

e)Anorectal pain

f)Painful bladder

g)Pain with sitting

Vigna Law Group represents women who suffer from intractable groin pain and pelvic pain following a transobturator sling including length transobturator slings, and mini-slings also referred to as single-incision slings that include Coloplast Altis slings. Complications include dyspareunia, and pelvic pain syndromes including pudendal neuralgia and/or obturator neuralgia. Dr. Vigna represents women with the Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas. The attorneys are product liability and medical malpractice attorneys, and they represent neurological injuries across the country.

Case Number: PC-2024-04342

Providence/Bristol County Superior Court

State of Rhode Island Providence SC

Greg Vigna, MD, JD

Vigna Law Group

