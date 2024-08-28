Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Participation In The Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloton Interactive, (Nasdaq: PTON) today announced that the company will be participating in the Communacopia & on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, at 10:10 AM PDT (1:10 PM EDT). Attending for Peloton will be Liz Coddington, Chief Officer.

The live webcast and replay can be accessed in the Events section of the Company's Investor Relations website: .

About Peloton

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON), provides Members with expert instruction, and world class content to create impactful and entertaining workout experiences for anyone, anywhere and at any stage in their fitness journey. At home, outdoors, traveling, or at the gym, Peloton brings together immersive classes, cutting-edge technology and hardware, and the Peloton App with multiple tiers to personalize the Peloton experience [with or without equipment]. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in New York City, Peloton has millions of Members across the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, and Austria. For more information, visit .

Investor Relations Contact:

...