Wanna Welcomes Former Mandalay Bay And Luxor President And COO Chuck Bowling To Board Of Directors
Date
8/28/2024 2:31:25 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
CHICAGO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanna , the innovative daily fantasy sports gaming platform set to launch across the United States, in August, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chuck Bowling, a 25-year executive with MGM Resorts International, who most recently served as the President and COO of Mandalay Bay and Luxor, to its Board of Directors. With an impressive career overseeing prestigious properties such as the Mandalay Bay, Delano, Four Seasons Las Vegas and Luxor, Mr. bowling brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight to our burgeoning enterprise.
Continue Reading
WANNA Parlay - The World's Richest Parlay (PRNewsfoto/WANNA)
As
Wanna prepares for its initial launch in approximately 25 to 30 states, Mr. Bowling's extensive expertise in hospitality and gaming will be instrumental in guiding
Wanna and Wanna Parlay, through this exciting phase of growth and development. His leadership at MGM, where he was pivotal in enhancing guest experiences and driving operational excellence, aligns perfectly with
Wanna 's vision of delivering unparalleled daily fantasy sports entertainment to users nationwide and internationally.
"We are thrilled to welcome Chuck Bowling to the
Wanna Board of Directors," said CEO/Founder of
Wanna Jim Bob Morris. "Chuck's remarkable track record in the gaming and hospitality industry will be invaluable as we navigate the complexities of our launch and beyond. His strategic acumen and commitment to excellence resonate deeply with our mission to revolutionize the daily fantasy sports landscape."
Mr. Bowling expressed his enthusiasm for joining the Board, stating, "I am honored to be part of
Wanna at such a pivotal moment in its journey. The company's innovative approach to fantasy sports gaming with concepts such as Wanna Parlay, holds great promise, and I am excited to contribute to its success and growth."
About
Wanna :
Wanna
is a cutting-edge daily fantasy sports gaming platform designed to offer an immersive, interactive and competitive experience for sports fans. Leveraging the latest technology,
Wanna provides a seamless and engaging user experience, allowing players to participate in a wide range of fantasy sports contests.
For more information about
Wanna and its upcoming launch, please visit
wanna or contact [email protected]
SOURCE WANNA
MENAFN28082024003732001241ID1108611805
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.