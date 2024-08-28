Wanna Welcomes Former Mandalay Bay And Luxor President And COO Chuck Bowling To Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wanna , the innovative daily fantasy sports gaming set to launch across the United States, in August, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chuck Bowling, a 25-year executive with MGM Resorts International, who most recently served as the President and COO of Mandalay Bay and Luxor, to its Board of Directors. With an impressive career overseeing prestigious properties such as the Mandalay Bay, Delano, Four Seasons Las Vegas and Luxor, Mr. brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight to our burgeoning enterprise.

As

Wanna prepares for its initial launch in approximately 25 to 30 states, Mr. Bowling's extensive expertise in hospitality and gaming will be instrumental in guiding

Wanna and Wanna Parlay, through this exciting phase of growth and development. His leadership at MGM, where he was pivotal in enhancing guest experiences and driving operational excellence, aligns perfectly with

Wanna 's vision of delivering unparalleled daily fantasy sports entertainment to users nationwide and internationally.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chuck Bowling to the

Wanna Board of Directors," said CEO/Founder of

Wanna Jim Bob Morris. "Chuck's remarkable track record in the gaming and hospitality industry will be invaluable as we navigate the complexities of our launch and beyond. His strategic acumen and commitment to excellence resonate deeply with our mission to revolutionize the daily fantasy sports landscape."

Mr. Bowling expressed his enthusiasm for joining the Board, stating, "I am honored to be part of

Wanna at such a pivotal moment in its journey. The company's innovative approach to fantasy sports gaming with concepts such as Wanna Parlay, holds great promise, and I am excited to contribute to its success and growth."

About

Wanna :

Wanna

is a cutting-edge daily fantasy sports gaming platform designed to offer an immersive, interactive and competitive experience for sports fans. Leveraging the latest technology,

Wanna provides a seamless and engaging user experience, allowing players to participate in a wide range of fantasy sports contests.

For more information about

Wanna and its upcoming launch, please visit

wanna

