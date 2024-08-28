Egypt's GAHAR, Iraq's Health Insurance Commission Cooperate To Boost Healthcare Quality

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's General Authority for Healthcare Accreditation and Regulation (GAHAR) and Iraq's Insurance Commission have signed a cooperation protocol designed to transfer Egyptian expertise in comprehensive health coverage quality to Iraq.

The agreement, signed in a ceremony attended by a delegation of Iraqi health leaders led by Ali Ahmed Obeid, head of Iraq's Health Insurance Commission, was announced in a statement released by GAHAR.

The protocol aims to provide technical support and training to Iraqi healthcare institutions, enabling them to meet international standards for accreditation. GAHAR, which has developed seven quality standards manuals for various healthcare facilities, has received international recognition from the Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA).

“This cooperation protocol aims to transfer Egyptian scientific and practical expertise to support the Iraqi health sector, train medical personnel on accreditation concepts for health facilities, and facilitate knowledge exchange regarding the latest studies and research in patient safety,” said Ahmed Taha, Chairperson of GAHAR.“It also aims to provide the necessary technical support to qualify health institutions in Iraq according to ESCWA international standards, assisting them in obtaining accreditation.”

GAHAR is committed to sharing its experience in establishing robust quality systems, granting accreditation to health facilities, and ensuring the sustainability of these systems across all healthcare components through monitoring tools, Taha said.

The agreement reflects the deep historical ties and significant economic and development links between Egypt and Iraq, and it aligns with ongoing high-level discussions between the two countries.

Obeid, head of Iraq's Health Insurance Commission, emphasised the protocol's role as a roadmap for joint cooperation between the two organisations, noting that the Iraqi healthcare sector aims to leverage international experience from neighbouring countries, particularly Egypt, in achieving comprehensive health coverage for insured individuals. This aligns with the Iraqi Health Insurance Law's aims, which aim to ensure social justice, reduce financial burdens on citizens, limit poverty, and diversify funding sources within the healthcare sector.

“This cooperation is a crucial step in our efforts to implement comprehensive health coverage in Iraq,” Obeid said.“We are committed to learning from Egypt's expertise in this area and improving the quality of healthcare services for all Iraqis.”

Obeid stressed the importance of creating a competitive environment between the public and private sectors by improving service quality and encouraging private sector investment in medical services.

He also underlined the significance of utilising the accumulated expertise of GAHAR in developing human resource skills, emphasising Iraq's Health Insurance Commission's gradual implementation approach for the Health Insurance Law over stages to ensure its effective and sustainable implementation.

Iraq's Health Insurance Commission has included one million Iraqi citizens in the health insurance scheme within the past nine months, offering medical and therapeutic packages covering surgery, consultations, laboratory services, radiology, dentistry, and treatment. The organisation has also integrated 25 government and 12 private healthcare providers in Baghdad into the health insurance system.