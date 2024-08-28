Bogota Chamber Of Commerce's Gofest Is Underway

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



BOGOTA, Colombia, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between this Wednesday and next Friday (August 30th), the Bogota Chamber of Commerce holds

Gofest, Bogota's Entrepreneurship Festival, which strives to boost and connect the entrepreneurship ecosystem in both Colombia and LATAM.

The event takes place in Bogota at the Agora Bogota Convention Center.

Massive attendance at Gofest 2024

Under the concept, The Future is Now, it gathers some of the leading entrepreneurs in Latin America, including Hernan Kazah, co-founder at Mercado Libre and Managing Partner at Kaszek Ventures, Tomás Bercovich, co-founder and CEO at Global66, and Silvina Moschini, founder and CEO at Unicorn Inc., among other 120 speakers.

Gofest has established itself as an effective, inclusive, and open business platform on which future and current entrepreneurs inspire their colleagues as they share their knowledge and valuable experiences.

Ovidio Claros, the Executive President at the Bogota Chamber of Commerce, said, "We are fully aware of the importance of strengthening the entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystems in the whole region. Moreover, we strongly believe in a futuristic and innovative business vision based on knowledge and new technologies, which are cornerstones of growth and competitiveness. Therefore, as we are certain of the relevance of connecting and speeding up the ecosystem, seven years ago we decided to create Gofest, a gathering that contributes to achieving these goals and brings us closer to the target of turning Bogota into the capital of entrepreneurship in LATAM."

In total, the last six editions of Gofest registered an attendance of over 65 thousand people.

This year's edition includes taylor-made meetings conceived for different kinds of companies, such as Tech for Everyone, BazzarBog, Bootcamp 3DE, Growth Lab, Future Giants, Genera Summit, Speed Meetings Plaza, Fireside Stage Building the Future, and Venture Valley.

About Bogota

According to the Colombia Tech Report, currently Bogota has around 950 startups, representing 55% of the total Colombian startups.

Furthermore, Bogota ranks second in South America at Startupblinks's Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2024 and rose two positions, reaching 63rd place worldwide.

About the Bogota Chamber of Commerce

The Bogota Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization that, for 145 years, has supported entrepreneurs by creating a favorable business environment. Its policies and strategies have a long-term global vision to bring society prosperity and value.

Please register at the following link: .

SOURCE Bogota Chamber of Commerce