Intercontinental Music Awards 2024: A Celebration Of Global Talent And Cultural Unity

- Shahed Mohseni ZonooziLOS ANGELES, CAIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Music enthusiasts and artists from across the globe came together last Sunday for the 12th Annual InterContinental Music Awards, a Los Angeles-based competition that celebrates musical talent from around the world. This year's event recognized an impressive 116 winners, with submissions received from 55 countries, underscoring the diversity and unity that the awards seek to promote. The InterContinental Music Awards (ICMAs) aim to bridge cultural divides and elevate artists in their careers, fostering a global community united through music. You can find the complete list of this year's winners on the official website: (2024 Winners List )"The InterContinental Music Awards have become a beacon of global musical excellence, uniting artists from every corner of the world and providing them with the platform they deserve."The awards ceremony, hosted live on Zoom by Shahed Mohseni Zonoozi and co-hosts Karen Lorre and Merry of The Star Spot, was a multicultural showcase where winners were invited to share their acceptance speeches, offering them not only recognition but also an opportunity to connect with a global audience. This gathering of diverse voices created an atmosphere of mutual respect and admiration, leaving a lasting impact on both the artists and the audience.This year, the ICon Award, the highest honor of the night, was presented to Robin Spielberg for her remarkable piece "Flying." Spielberg not only took home the prestigious ICon Award, which is essentially the "Best in Show," but also won awards for Best Production and Best Classical Crossover, marking a significant achievement in her illustrious career.As always, entries were evaluated by a panel of judges from Hollywood's music, entertainment, film, and media industries. The songs were judged on their originality, message, melody, harmony, composition, and production quality.ICMA Winners receive a range of career-enhancing rewards, including scholarships to the DIY Music School's Music Industry Online Course, personalized mentoring sessions with ICMA judges, features on The Star Spot, promotional support, and official award certificates.Musicians, producers, performers, record labels, and songwriters interested in participating in the 2025 InterContinental Music Awards can submit their entries online at a discounted "early bird" rate in September. (Music Submission Info )About the InterContinental Music Awards The InterContinental Music Awards, acknowledged by the City of Los Angeles, is an annual event that recognizes and celebrates outstanding achievements in the global music industry. With a commitment to honoring creativity, innovation, unity, peace, and excellence, the awards showcase the diverse talents that enrich our musical landscape. Winners benefit from the educational and promotional opportunities that ICMA provides, enabling them to advance their music careers. Major news outlets have called the ICMAs "a beacon of global musical excellence," underscoring the event's role in uniting and uplifting artists worldwide. (Music Competition Info )For more information, please contact Shahed Mohseni Zonoozi, Founder and Executive Director of the InterContinental Music Awards via ... Interview requests are welcome.

