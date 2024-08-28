Killed Senior Islamic Jihad Militant Near Syria-Lebanon Border: Israel

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Aug 28 (IANS) The Israeli Air Force successfully eliminated Faris Qasim, a high-ranking of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), in an near the Syria-Lebanon border, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Wednesday.

Qasim, said the IDF, was a key figure in the Islamic Jihad's operational plans in Syria and Lebanon and played a "central role in the recruitment of Palestinian terrorists into the Hezbollah organisation.

Israel also claimed that the PIJ member was responsible for carrying out against Israel from Lebanon.

"Additional Islamic Jihad terrorists who were on their way from Syria to carry out terrorist activities for the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanese territory were eliminated in the strike," the IDF stated in a post on X.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant declared a 48-hour nationwide state of emergency after the Israeli military launched pre-emptive strikes against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The decision came in response to a significant escalation of hostilities, with Hezbollah claiming responsibility for firing over 320 rockets and several explosive-laden drones at northern Israel.