Amir Receives Deputy Ruler Of Abu Dhabi And National Security Adviser Of UAE

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received, in his office at the Amiri Diwan this morning, Deputy of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser of the sisterly United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

At the beginning of the meeting, HH Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Vice President and Prime of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to their brother, His Highness The Amir and their wishes of good health and happiness to His Highness and to the Qatari people further progress and prosperity.

In turn, HH the Amir entrusted HH Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan with his greetings to his brother HH the President of the United Arab Emirates, and to his brother HH the Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, wishing them good health and wellness, and for the brotherly people of the Emirates continued progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, the existing fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to develop and enhance them were reviewed, in addition to discussing a number of topics of common interest.

The meeting was attended by HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.