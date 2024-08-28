Vision Films To Release Family Comedy Adventure 'The Magician's Raincoat' From Team Behind 'The Adventures Of Jurassic Pet' Franchise

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) /PRNewswire/ --Vision Films announces the limited North American Transactional VOD release of the enchanted family tale, The Magician's Raincoat on September 3, 2024. Based on the of the same name by Nick Pollack, Vision acquired the rights in a deal with Ace Entertainment to distribute via Vimeo, Vudu, Play, and hoopla streaming services, as well as most US cable and satellite providers. The film's production team, Paris based ACE Entertainment Films, also produced the successful Lionsgate-released The Adventures of Jurassic Pet, The Adventures of Jurassic Pet: The Lost Secret, and the franchise's upcoming third installment is due this fall. Directed by Stephen Shimek, written and by Nick Pollack, executive produced by Jérome Reygner-Kalfon and Sébastien Semon, and produced by Brian Vilim and Zeus Zamani. The delightful time-hopping, all-ages tale is full of magic, monsters, friendship and family values.

Magician's Raincoat Family Adventure Film Movie Poster

Synopsis: Three kids discover a magical raincoat that transports them into the body of its former owner: a cursed magician last seen in the 1930s. With a scorned witch hot on their trail, they must solve the mystery of the raincoat and break its curse before it's too late. Watch the trailer



Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films, shares, "The Magician's Raincoat is a classic take on a tale of kids stepping into the magician's shoes, reminiscent of the film "Big." It will delight audiences with its whimsical charm and cast of fun characters."

Executive Producer Jérome Reygner-Kalfon says, "The Magician's Raincoat weaves a tale where the ordinary meets the extraordinary, reminding us that magic is often found in the most unexpected places."



The film stars Ashton Leigh (For the Love of Lily), Bryson Robinson (The Disinvited), Cory Phillips (Doctor Who: The Soldier Stories, voice of over a 100 anime titles from Crunchyroll), Laura Shatkus (Tulsa King), Jake Alexander Williams (The Actor), and Taylor Bedford (Country Christmas Album).

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms



About Ace Entertainment

Founded in 2004 by Managing Partners Jérôme Reygner-Kalfon and Sébastien Semon, ACE Entertainment finances, produces, handles worldwide sales and international distribution for film and television projects across all platforms. With a catalogue of over 200 projects, the company is part of the SJ Investments Group with offices in Paris, London and Los Angeles.

Media Contact:

Andrea McKinnon

8184159442

[email protected]

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.