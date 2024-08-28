Modi Govt Gives Green Light To Grand Necklace Of 12 Industrial Smart Cities, Including Kerala's Palakkad

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) New Delhi:

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by Prime Narendra Modi, approved the establishment of 12 industrial smart cities on Wednesday (Aug 28) under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP). The initiative will involve an estimated of Rs 28,602 crore.

The project will cover 10 states, strategically aligning with six major corridors. The industrial zones will be established in Khurpia, Uttarakhand; Rajpura-Patiala, Punjab; Dighi, Maharashtra; Palakkad, Kerala; Agra and Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh; Gaya, Bihar; Zaheerabad, Telangana; Orvakal and Kopparthy, Andhra Pradesh; and Jodhpur-Pali, Rajasthan.

Speaking to the media, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the project is expected to generate an investment potential of approximately Rs 1.52 lakh crore.

The government stated that world-class greenfield industrial smart cities will be developed proactively, featuring 'plug-and-play' and 'walk-to-work' concepts.

The initiative is poised to revolutionize the industrial landscape by establishing a strong network of industrial nodes and cities, which will enhance economic growth and global competitiveness.

“Aligning with the vision of Viksit Bharat, these projects will cement India's role in Global Value Chains with ready-to-allot land for investors,” the PIB release said.

Here's what the PIB release read:

Key Highlights:

Strategic Investments: NICDP is designed to foster a vibrant industrial ecosystem by facilitating investments from both large anchor industries and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). These industrial nodes will act as catalysts for achieving $2 trillion in exports by 2030, reflecting the government's vision of a self-reliant and globally competitive India.

Smart Cities and Modern Infrastructure: The new industrial cities will be developed as greenfield smart cities of global standards, built "ahead of demand" on the 'plug-n-play' and 'walk-to-work' concepts. This approach ensures that the cities are equipped with advanced infrastructure that supports sustainable and efficient industrial operations.

Area Approach on PM GatiShakti : Aligned with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, the projects will feature multi-modal connectivity infrastructure, ensuring seamless movement of people, goods, and services. The industrial cities are envisioned to be growth centers for transformation of whole region.

Vision for a 'Viksit Bharat': The approval of these projects is a step forward in realizing the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' - a developed India. By positioning India as a strong player in the Global Value Chains (GVC), the NICDP will provide developed land parcels ready for immediate allotment, making it easier for domestic and international investors to set up manufacturing units in India. This aligns with the broader objective of creating an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' or a self-reliant India, fostering economic growth through enhanced industrial output and employment.

Economic Impact and Employment Generation:

NICDP is expected to generate significant employment opportunities, with an estimated 1 million direct jobs and upto 3 million indirect jobs being created through planned industrialization. This will not only provide livelihood opportunities but also contribute to the socio-economic upliftment of the regions where these projects are being implemented.

Commitment to Sustainable Development: The projects under the NICDP are designed with a focus on sustainability, incorporating ICT-enabled utilities and green technologies to minimize environmental impact. By providing quality, reliable, and sustainable infrastructure, the government aims to create industrial cities that are not just hubs of economic activity but also models of environmental stewardship.