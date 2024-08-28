Lara Dutta Shares Precious Moments With Daughter At Taylor Swift’S Concert

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Lara Dutta Bhupathi, who was recently seen in the streaming series 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond', has shared a glimpse of her Taylor Swift concert that she attended with her daughter, Saira in London.

On Wednesday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and dropped 2 videos of herself and her daughter enjoying the concert. In the video, Taylor Swift can be seen performing the song 'Shake It Off'.

She wrote on the video,“Players gonna play baby.”

Lara and Mahesh Bhupathi got engaged in 2010. They tied the knot on February 16, 2011, in a civil ceremony in Mumbai and followed it with a Christian ceremony on 20 February 2011 at Sunset Point in Goa.

On August 1, 2011, Dutta confirmed that she was pregnant with their first child.

On the work front, she was recently seen in 'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' in which she shared the screen with Jimmy Shergill, Ashutosh Rana, and Prasanna. The show was inspired by true events and is a war room drama based on the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack and the subsequent retaliatory action by the Indian Air Force.

It takes the viewers behind the scenes of the definitive defence operations of India and the ensuing mission when India fought back, marking the first-ever series to depict the 2019 warfare.

The series was released on April 25, 2024, on JioCinema with dubbed versions in Kannada, Marathi and Bengali languages.

The actress also has the theatrical film 'Welcome To The Jungle' in the pipeline in which she is set to reunite with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar.

The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Aftab Shivdasani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor.

Lara and Akshay last worked together in the streaming film 'Bell Bottom'.