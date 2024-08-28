عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Benefits Of Drinking Tulsi Water On An Empty Stomach

Benefits Of Drinking Tulsi Water On An Empty Stomach


8/28/2024 8:28:42 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tulsi is known to have many health benefits. Tulsi leaves contain vitamin A, C, D, iron, and fiber.

Benefits of Drinking Tulsi Water

Let's see what are the benefits of drinking boiled water with Tulsi leaves.

Immunity Booster

Drinking boiled water with Tulsi leaves, which contain antioxidants and vitamin C, helps boost immunity.

Respiratory Health

Drinking Tulsi water is also good for preventing some respiratory illnesses like colds, coughs, and asthma.

Digestion

Drinking Tulsi water improves digestion and helps prevent gas and bloating.

Diabetes

Drinking Tulsi water helps in reducing blood sugar levels.

Cholesterol

You can drink Tulsi water regularly to reduce cholesterol levels and improve heart health.

Kidney Health

Tulsi water, which contains anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, is also good for kidney health.

Caution:

Make changes to your diet only after seeking the advice of a health expert or nutritionist.

MENAFN28082024007385015968ID1108610588


AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search