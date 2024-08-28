Benefits Of Drinking Tulsi Water On An Empty Stomach

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tulsi is known to have many benefits. Tulsi leaves contain A, C, D, iron, and fiber.

Let's see what are the benefits of drinking boiled water with Tulsi leaves.

Drinking boiled water with Tulsi leaves, which contain antioxidants and vitamin C, helps boost immunity.

Drinking Tulsi water is also good for preventing some respiratory illnesses like colds, coughs, and asthma.

Drinking Tulsi water improves digestion and helps prevent gas and bloating.

Drinking Tulsi water helps in reducing blood sugar levels.

You can drink Tulsi water regularly to reduce cholesterol levels and improve heart health.

Tulsi water, which contains anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, is also good for kidney health.

Make changes to your diet only after seeking the advice of a health expert or nutritionist.