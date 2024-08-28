French election winners condemn Macron`s rejection of Premier nominee as 'Anti-Democratic Coup'

(MENAFN) Following the recent parliamentary in France, the New Popular Front (NPF), a prominent left-wing coalition, has vehemently criticized President Emmanuel for his refusal to nominate their candidate for prime minister. Despite the NPF securing the most seats in the National Assembly during the July elections, they fell short of an outright majority, leading to complex negotiations for formation.



The NPF, which includes France Unbowed (LFI), the Socialist Party, the Greens, the Communist Party, and several smaller groups, had proposed Lucie Castets, a 37-year-old economist and director of financial affairs at Paris City Hall, as their candidate for the prime ministerial role. However, Macron has dismissed Castets' candidacy, asserting that his primary responsibility is to ensure the stability and functionality of the government. He expressed concerns that a left-wing government could jeopardize institutional stability.



In response, the LFI has denounced Macron’s decision as an "anti-democratic coup," with LFI leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon calling for a “swift and decisive reaction” to the president's move. The Greens’ secretary-general, Marine Tondelier, criticized Macron for what she described as “dangerous democratic irresponsibility,” accusing him of disregarding the electoral results.



Mathilde Panot, the leader of the LFI’s parliamentary group, condemned Macron’s actions as a "monopolization of power by one man." She urged for the initiation of impeachment proceedings against the president if he continues to resist acknowledging the election outcome. The intense backlash reflects deepening divisions in French politics as Macron navigates the challenges of forming a government amidst a fragmented assembly.

