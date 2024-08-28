President Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Attended Inauguration Of LANDAU School And“The Grand” Apart Hotel At Sea Breeze Resort
Date
8/28/2024
On August 28, the LANDAU School and“The Grand” apart hotel were
inaugurated at the Sea Breeze Resort in Baku,
Azernews reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady
Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva attended the
opening ceremony.
