Czech Republic Can Often Help Ukraine In Areas Where Others Do Not Dare - President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There is no more important task in the foreign and security policy of the Czech Republic today than further support for Ukraine.

This was stated by Czech President Petr Pavel at a meeting with Czech ambassadors in Prague, idnes reports, according to Ukrinform.

“Stopping and, above all, the failure of Russian aggression is our vital interest,” Pavel said. He emphasized that Russia's victory would have an impact not only on economic and stability in the country and throughout Europe, but also, among other things, would cause another significant wave of refugees.

The Czech Republic, according to its leader, manages to maintain a unified, predictable and understandable position on this key issue, not only at the level of the highest constitutional officials, but also in society. It is in the Czech Republic's interest to continue to support Ukraine in all aspects and to strive for a peace that is just and lasting, he emphasized.

According to Pavel , the Czech Republic has proved that it is serious about helping Ukraine and has been rightly recognized for it. In this context, the President mentioned the initiative to purchase artillery ammunition from non-EU countries, which helps Ukrainian defenders overcome the critical period of ammunition shortage.

“The Czech Republic's reconstruction efforts are also helping Ukraine's healthcare and energy sectors, which have been severely tested,” the president said. He noted that the Czech Republic can often help in areas where others do not dare.

companies to be actively involved in reconstruction of Dnipropetrovsk region – ambassado

Pavel noted that Czech foreign policy should ensure that rules do not cease to apply in the international environment and that the rule of the strong does not prevail over the rule of law. He said that the success of efforts to ensure that rules do not cease to apply in the international environment will be measured in the long run by how many countries outside the Western circle can be convinced of this vision.

“First and foremost, Russia, as well as China and other actors, are increasingly influencing the policies of the countries of the so-called global South,” the politician added. He called for preventing the Russian interpretation of the war in Ukraine or the misconception that the interests of these countries can best be protected by autocratic governments.

The Czech President also noted that Russian aggression has given new relevance to NATO and a new dynamic to the EU enlargement process.

ia to buy several hundred thousand rounds of ammunition for Ukraine using frozen Russian asset

In conclusion, the President noted that several key events are expected in the Czech Republic and the world in the next 12 months, including important anniversaries and the change of the US president.

The meeting of ambassadors of the Czech Republic began on August 26 and will last until August 29.

Photo: Radek Veber, MAFRA, Petr Pavel