Lemonaid Health Now Offering GLP-1 Medication Through Weight Loss Membership Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In conjunction with this new offering, 23andMe, Lemonaid Health's parent company, recently launched study focused on the role genetics may play in effectiveness and side effects of GLP-1s

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemonaid Health, Inc., a subsidiary of 23andMe Holding Co., (Nasdaq: ME), and a leading telemedicine provider, is now offering Ozempic®, Wegovy® and compounded semaglutide through a program on its telehealth platform, providing consumers with access to affordable weight management care through a convenient subscription-based model.



If prescribed, Lemonaid Health patients will now have access to once-weekly injectable GLP-1 medication offerings through an accessible monthly membership subscription that includes clinician consultations (via video or phone), a GLP-1 prescription (additional cost), ongoing care and support, as well as an annual lab order (as needed).

“We are excited to be helping our customers get access to potentially life changing weight management programs and GLP-1 medication through Lemonaid Health and 23andMe,” said Anne Wojcicki, CEO and Co-Founder of 23andMe.“We are focused on helping customers live healthier, longer lives and believe weight management is an important pillar. We also remain enthusiastic as we see encouraging research come out about additional applications for GLP-1s and ways they may be able to prevent or mitigate disease.”

After an initial consultation with a clinician to confirm eligibility and medication preference, the membership is $49 per month with no long-term commitment required, and transparent medication pricing that doesn't change based on dosage amount. Medication is charged separately starting at $299 a month for compounded semaglutide. Lemonaid provides fast shipping directly to patients, and purchases may be eligible for payment via HSA and FSA programs.

Lemonaid Health provides consistent and reliable quality care to patients through ongoing access to licensed medical providers, accessible fully online across the United States. The Company's compounded semaglutide medication offering is made from the same active ingredient as Ozempic® and Wegovy®, and prepared by a state-licensed, FDA-inspected 503(b) compounding pharmacy that has undergone extensive quality checks.

Sometimes weight is beyond one's control and is determined by biology, and GLP-1s are one proven tool that can be used to help kick-start patients' journeys to leading healthier lives. Although results and timelines can vary, on average, patients on GLP-1 medication can lose up to 15% of their body weight in a year1. Along with aiding in weight loss, studies have shown that the drugs can be beneficial in the treatment2 and prevention3 of other chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease. There is early evidence that GLP-1s may also help with Parkinson's disease4, arthritis5, Alzheimer's6 and sleep apnea7.

As previously announced earlier this month, 23andMe kicked off a ground-breaking, large-scale study to investigate the genetics behind why GLP-1 weight loss drugs work better for some people than others, as well as if they play a role in why certain patients have more side effects. The longitudinal study also aims to identify predictors of whether someone regains weight upon stopping treatment. The Company's goal in exploring this field further is to uncover key insights applicable to future personalized weight loss treatment options and preventive health strategies for 23andMe customers.

Lemonaid Health's weight loss services are currently available in select states, but will be rolled out to additional locations on an ongoing basis. To view more details and confirm eligibility, please visit .

Visit the following links for important safety information on Ozempic® , Wegovy® and compounded semaglutide .

Ozempic® & Wegovy® are registered trademarks of Novo Nordisk A/S. Novo Nordisk is a registered trademark of Novo Nordisk A/S.

About Lemonaid Health

Lemonaid Health, part of the 23andMe family, provides online telemedicine services in all 50 states and D.C. through its affiliated medical groups (subject to local laws). Prescriptions require completion of an independent medical consultation with a licensed healthcare provider through the Lemonaid online platform. Medications are only available if prescribed. Visit to learn more.

About 23andMe

23andMe is a genetics-led consumer healthcare and biopharmaceutical company empowering a healthier future. For more information, please visit .

