Gaza Strip get rocked by series of new atrocities as Israeli shelling continues to claim civilian lives

(MENAFN) The Gaza Strip has been rocked by a series of new atrocities as Israeli shelling continues to claim civilian lives. According to medical sources, at least 20 Palestinians have been killed since dawn yesterday due to the latest round of intense Israeli bombardments. The violence has intensified clashes between the resistance forces and Israeli troops, particularly in Deir al-Balah and the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood.



The Israeli military has conducted a barrage of and artillery shelling targeting various areas across the Gaza Strip. These have focused on the southern and central regions of the strip, as well as neighborhoods in northern Gaza City. The southern part of Gaza has been especially hard hit, with four fatalities, including a child, reported after an Israeli strike on a house in the Khan Yunis refugee camp. Additional shelling in the Batn al-Samin area has resulted in more casualties and injuries.



In response to the worsening conditions, the United Nations has announced that it is suspending its humanitarian and medical operations in Gaza. This decision comes after the Israeli authorities issued evacuation orders for civilians in several locations across the strip, severely hampering relief efforts.



Amnesty International has released a new investigation highlighting the failure of Israeli forces to take adequate measures to protect civilians amidst their ongoing military operations in Gaza. The report underscores the severe humanitarian impact of the conflict and the shortcomings in safeguarding non-combatants.



Further details from Al-Aqsa TV reveal that 12 victims have arrived at the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis as a result of recent Israeli raids. In Khan Yunis, Israeli warplanes targeted the densely populated Al-Mawasi area, which houses many displaced persons, and occupation forces have demolished buildings in Al-Qarara and Al-Zana.



In Rafah, a Palestinian was killed when Israeli shelling struck a civilian car. Local sources have also reported the recovery of five unidentified bodies from the Shakosh and Oraiba areas north of Rafah. These developments underscore the escalating violence and the growing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, with both civilian casualties and infrastructural damage mounting as the conflict continues.

