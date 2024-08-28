Margex Announces $500,000 Kaspa (KAS) Airdrop For Its High Volume Users

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) $500,000 Kaspa airdrop for Margex high volume users

Margex , a trading boasting ultra-convenient and user-friendly copy trading, is thrilled to announce a $500,000 Kaspa (KAS) airdrop to its users.

Margex's existing and new users with high trading volume can instantly claim a $500,000 Kaspa (KAS) airdrop from August 26, 0:00 UTC - September 23, 0:00 UTC, 2024.

Kaspa (KAS) has been in the headlines of the cryptocurrency space because of its unique and its key milestone of increasing block processing speed. This allows for the confirmation of transactions much faster, thereby enhancing performance and greater adoption.

Eligibility to earn and claim Kaspa (KAS) airdrop with a chance to claim $5,000 instantly on the Margex platform for high volume users is as follows:

How to join Margex Kaspa (KAS) Airdrop Claim:

Sign in On Margex or Login for existing users

Trade actively on Margex 26 of August 0:00 UTC - 23 of September 0:00 UTC 2024.

Claim airdrop at the end of Kaspa (KAS) airdrop frenzy campaign

Prize Pool:

$100,000 - $10 in KAS tokens

$1M - $50 in KAS in tokens

$10M - $500 in KAS tokens

$100M - $5,000 in KAS tokens

Reward Distribution

Margex high volume users at the end of the Kaspa (KAS) airdrop campaign of 26 August 0:00 UTC - 23 September 0:00 UTC 2024 who meet Kaspa (KAS) airdrop requirements will be airdropped Kaspa (KAS) tokens claimable instantly.

About Margex

Margex is a boutique cryptocurrency exchange established in 2019, providing users access to a safe, powerful, and convenient copy trading platform. Margex copy trading makes trading simple yet effective for traders of any experience level. Users of all types can earn a return on their equity by replicating the trades of professional traders with no experience required, while skilled traders can earn income by allowing other users to copy successful strategies.

With a minimum deposit of $10, traders can access all of Margex's copy trading functionality, as it remains the most user-friendly platform in the crypto industry.

