Russian Troops Attack Kherson With Drone Again, 87-Year-Old Woman Wounded

An 87-year-old woman was in Kherson as a result of a drone attack.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson CMA .

“An 87-year-old woman sustained explosive and closed head injuries, contusion, and a fragmentary leg injury as a result of the enemy dropping explosives from a drone in the Dniprovsky district of the city at about 11:00,” the report says.

As noted, the victim turned to doctors herself. She was on the street at the time of the attack.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, two people were injured in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson as a result of a drone attack - a 65-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man.

