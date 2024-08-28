Deputy Head Of Azerbaijan's Agency Highlights Water Management's Crucial Role
Date
8/28/2024 7:16:43 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
Ulviyya Mammadova, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Azerbaijan State
Water Resources Agency (ADSEA), emphasized the profound impact of
climate change on Agriculture during the "Role of Water Management
Systems in Climate-Resilient Agriculture" round table at COP29,
Azernews reports.
Mammadova underscored that climate change affects every aspect
of our lives, with agriculture facing particularly significant
challenges due to rising temperatures, altered rainfall patterns,
and increased extreme weather events. She stressed the necessity of
sustainable agricultural practices to address these issues.
"Water is the lifeblood of agriculture," Mammadova stated. "It
is crucial for soil fertility, crop growth, livestock production,
and the overall health of ecosystems. Effective water management
today can mitigate the adverse effects of climate change and create
a sustainable future. Water is not merely a resource; it is
essential to life itself. Every drop is valuable, and we must
protect it."
She highlighted that the ADSEA is prioritizing several
initiatives, including constructing new water reservoirs,
rehabilitating irrigation canals, and exploring alternative water
sources like sea water, treated waste, and rainwater.
Mammadova also emphasized that protecting water resources
involves more than just infrastructure improvements. It requires
adopting water-saving habits, supporting policies for sustainable
water management, and promoting education and awareness about the
importance of water conservation.
"Empowering individuals with knowledge about water conservation
and climate change is vital," she said. "Investing in research and
development of sustainable practices is essential."
In conclusion, Mammadova expressed optimism about overcoming the
challenges of global warming and water scarcity. "With
determination, innovation, and collective action, we can ensure a
future where clean, safe water is accessible to all. Let's commit
to protecting our planet and our homeland for future
generations."
MENAFN28082024000195011045ID1108610207
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.