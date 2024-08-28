President Vladimir Putin Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev
On August 28, Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian
Federation, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The heads of state commended the outcomes of President Vladimir
Putin's recent state visit to Azerbaijan. The Presidents expressed
confidence that implementing the agreements reached during the
visit would serve to further strengthen the partnership and
strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Russia.
During the phone conversation, the situation in the South
Caucasus was also discussed. Vladimir Putin emphasized Russia's
readiness to support the advancement of the peace agenda between
Azerbaijan and Armenia.
The Presidents exchanged views on the opening of a transport
corridor connecting the western regions of the Republic of
Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
